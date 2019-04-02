Ignowski, Major Ralph 96, died Saturday, March 30, 2019. Viewing from 5:00 -7:00 pm; Rosary at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, April 4, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church. Ralph Ignowksi, son of Steve and Helen (Stanczyk) Ignowski; husband of 69 years of Eugenia Ignowski; father of Deborah, Wayne (Kim), and Michael Ignowski; grandfather of Rebecca, Joseph (Lauren), Cynthia (Walter), Mary, Kathryn (Chris), Kevin (Stacy), Monica, and Nathan; great-grandfather of Hayden, Gavin, Ethan, Theodore, Weston, and Oliver. Ralph was retired from the United States Air Force after 23.5 years. He served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He was also retired from Honeywell Aerospace after more than 2 decades. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 2, 2019