Mitchell, Manford 94, Retired Internal Revenue Service Group Supervisor, Retired State of Kansas Auditor, Retired Beall & Mitchell LLC Bookkeeper, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Rosary will be at 6:00 pm, Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, November 4, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Manford was a WWII Veteran and a Purple Heart Recipient. Preceded in death by his wife, Rita "Marcella" Mitchell; parents, Amiel and Helene Vivian Mitchell; daughter, Ann Mitchell. Survived by his sons, Tim (Alice) Mitchell of McDonaugh, GA, Mark (Sally) Mitchell, Patrick (Debbie) Mitchell; daughter, Mary M. (Jim) Jones, all of Wichita; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 2, 2019