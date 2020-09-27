1/1
Manfred "Fred" Fuchs
1935 - 2020
Manfred "Fred" Fuchs
October 11, 1935 - September 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 84, died from vascular dementia September 19, 2020. Fred was born in Germany, October 11, 1935. The first ten years of his life were overshadowed by the Nazi regime. He came to the United States in 1957, and as a proud naturalized citizen and United States Army veteran, he was very concerned about the preservation of our democracy. Fred was a baker at the Rainbow Bakery in Hutchinson for 35 years.
He was married to his "Sweetie Pie", Mary F. Fuchs for 52 years, before her death in 2018. Fred and Mary had a heartfelt love of animals and enjoyed life on their farm, on the outskirts of Hutchinson. They would spend their mornings sipping Fred's special chocolate coffee, while watching the birds in the bird sanctuary that he built in view of their living room window. He raised horses, ducks, cared for wild turkeys, deer, and a skunk family that lived in the barn with their farm cats. They were also entertained for years by their iguana, Derf (Fred spelled backwards). Fred's favorite animals were the dogs, especially his beloved German Shepherd, Hemi.
Fred is survived by his sister-in-law, Virginia (Bob) Hutton, and many nieces and nephews. He had a very special relationship with his nephew, Mike Hutton and wife, Sheryl Caryl of Bel Aire, KS.
There was a private burial. Memorials may be made to the Kansas Humane Society, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 25, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
