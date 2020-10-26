1/1
Manning Swanson Jr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manning's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manning Swanson, Jr
January 29, 1928 - January 21, 2020
Cheney, Kansas - Swanson, Manning L. Jr., 92, died at Cheney Golden Age Home Wednesday October 21st 2020. He was born January 26th 1928 in Anita, Iowa and graduated from Neosho High School (Missouri) in 1949. Manning served in the United States Army at Ft. Leonard Wood Missouri before moving to Wichita in the early 1950s. He married Dixie Keefe on June 28th 1969. They shared 45 years together until Dixie's death in 2014. Manning worked at the Boeing Aircraft Company for 42 years retiring from the Boeing Computer Services group in 1995. Preceded in death by his parents, Manning and Josephine (Clark) Swanson, and brother Marvin (Virginia) Swanson. Survived by his sister, Marilyn (Floyd) Dilbeck and many nieces and nephews. "Swanny" will be missed by many. A private family graveside gathering will be held at a later date. Information at www.wulfastmortuary.com. Memorials to the Cheney Golden Age Home and/or Good Shepherd Hospice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved