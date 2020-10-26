Manning Swanson, Jr
January 29, 1928 - January 21, 2020
Cheney, Kansas - Swanson, Manning L. Jr., 92, died at Cheney Golden Age Home Wednesday October 21st 2020. He was born January 26th 1928 in Anita, Iowa and graduated from Neosho High School (Missouri) in 1949. Manning served in the United States Army at Ft. Leonard Wood Missouri before moving to Wichita in the early 1950s. He married Dixie Keefe on June 28th 1969. They shared 45 years together until Dixie's death in 2014. Manning worked at the Boeing Aircraft Company for 42 years retiring from the Boeing Computer Services group in 1995. Preceded in death by his parents, Manning and Josephine (Clark) Swanson, and brother Marvin (Virginia) Swanson. Survived by his sister, Marilyn (Floyd) Dilbeck and many nieces and nephews. "Swanny" will be missed by many. A private family graveside gathering will be held at a later date. Information at www.wulfastmortuary.com
. Memorials to the Cheney Golden Age Home and/or Good Shepherd Hospice.