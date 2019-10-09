Perez, Mara K. 55, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was born January 21, 1964 to John and Mary (Larkin) Looper in Wichita, KS. She loved animals of all types along with jigsaw puzzles, sewing, music, and cars. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mara is survived by her husband of 20 years, John; daughters, Nicole L. Looper and Kimberly A. (Kyle Matthew) Lee; step-children, Gia D. Perez, Tenia (Donnie) Sherwood, Steven V. (Jasmine Roberts) Perez, and Zachary J. Perez; grandchildren, Skye A. Young, Leah N. Young, Saul R. Ortiz, Damazio J. Sandoval, Israel S. Sandoval, Julian J. Sandoval, Mariela L. Perez, Gabriela A. Hernendez, Aamira R. Sherwood, Josh Sherwood, Derrek Sherwood, Marianna Perez, Alejandro Perez, Brody Roberts, and Alora Roberts; and brothers, Mike (Laurie) Looper and David Looper. Memorial Service: 1 pm, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Inurnment to follow at El Paso Cemetery in Derby, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019