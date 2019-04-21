Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marc E. Huslig DDS. View Sign

GREAT BEND-Huslig, Marc E. DDS 55, passed away Friday April 19, 2019, in Great Bend. Marc was born September 9, 1963 in Great Bend the son of Marcus and Caraleta (Lonnon) Huslig. He married Teri Turkle on June 7, 1986 at Mulvane. She survives. Marc was a Great Bend resident since 1997, coming from Mulvane. He owned Marc E. Huslig, DDS, Chartered. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Dental Association, Kansas Dental Association, Central District Dental Society and Academy of General Dentistry. He enjoyed hunting, biking, gardening, playing video games, fly-fishing, coaching his children, and watching Wichita State Shocker basketball. He was an accomplished musician. Survivors include, wife Teri of the home; his mother, Caraleta Huslig; one son, Matthew Huslig of Great Bend; three daughters, Taylor Huslig, Madison Huslig and Reagan Huslig, all of Great Bend; one brother, Aaron Huslig and wife Becky of Andover; one sister, Valerie Chancellor and husband Tom of Mulvane; 5 nieces and 10 nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; and a brother, Matthew Huslig; and one niece. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with Vigil and Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with Father Don Bedore presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the or Holy Family School Endowment, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

