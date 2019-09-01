Benjamin, Marc L. Jr. Marc L. Benjamin, Jr., Born 11/21/37 Died 9/6/08 Lt. Col. Retired / U.S. Air Force, Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery Sexton Retired, Memorial Service was September 11, 2008 at the Air Force Community Chapel in Colorado Spring, CO. Interment: Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Winfield, KS, September 11, 2019 at 2:00 with Cemetery Honors. Casual dress please. Survivors: wife, Patricia Groom Benjamin, Wichita; 1st wife, Samantha C. T. Sartain, Colorado Springs, CO; daughters, Alison Jennings-Caffey, Valery Benjamin, Brooke Benjamin-Baker, Diana Saunders, Vicki Saunders-Clemons; sons, Kenneth Brooker; Brother, Greg Benjamin; sister, Marcia Benjamin-O'Donnell and their families. Preceded in death by parents, Dorothy Fretzs and Marc L. Benjamin, Sr.; son, Sgt. Bryan Benjamin, Neal Jennings; brother-in-law, T. J. O'Donnell. Followed by son, Norman Brooker. Onsite service, Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Winfield, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019