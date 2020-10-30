Marceille (Gregory) Sult
October 24, 2020
Valley Center, Kansas - 92, died Saturday, October 24, 2020. Visitation, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Graveside Service, 11:00 am, Saturday, October 31, at Valley Center Cemetery. Preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Marie Gregory; husband, Charles Sult; son, Les Anderson; sisters, Sharon Adams, Beverly Clevenger, Lavina Gregory. Survived by her daughter, Debra (Brad) Edwards; sons, John (Kelly) Anderson, Gary (Vicki) Anderson, Dan Anderson; daughter-in-law, Nancy Anderson; sisters, Norma Jean (Marvin) Jones and Ernestine Turner. A memorial has been established with Valley Center Education Foundation, 143 S. Meridian, Valley Center, KS 67147. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
