Marceille (Gregory) Sult
Marceille (Gregory) Sult
October 24, 2020
Valley Center, Kansas - 92, died Saturday, October 24, 2020. Visitation, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Graveside Service, 11:00 am, Saturday, October 31, at Valley Center Cemetery. Preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Marie Gregory; husband, Charles Sult; son, Les Anderson; sisters, Sharon Adams, Beverly Clevenger, Lavina Gregory. Survived by her daughter, Debra (Brad) Edwards; sons, John (Kelly) Anderson, Gary (Vicki) Anderson, Dan Anderson; daughter-in-law, Nancy Anderson; sisters, Norma Jean (Marvin) Jones and Ernestine Turner. A memorial has been established with Valley Center Education Foundation, 143 S. Meridian, Valley Center, KS 67147. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 30, 2020.
October 27, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
