Williams, Marcel L. Jr. age 19, passed away on August 24, 2019. He loved racing dirt bikes, street bikes and 4-wheelers. Marcel enjoyed spending time with family and friends; he will be dearly missed by all that loved him. He is survived by his father, Marcel L. Williams, Sr.; mother, Kim A. Norton; brother, Marquise Williams; sisters, Whitney Williams, Keeontay (Uriah) Guliford, Kiohan Williams, Makayla Williams and Elexus Williams; grandparents, Sharon Grace, Fred Norton, John H. Williams and Joyce Wyatt; aunts and uncles; Brian (Christina) Schroeder, Ashley (Paul) Lingafelter, Melanie Norton, Anthony Criner, and his tribe of cousins. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Celebration of Life service is 2:00 pm Thursday, August 29, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019