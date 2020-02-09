Mohr, Marcella 94, homemaker and golf enthusiast, died Thursday, February 6, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm, Monday, February 10, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Nellie Moore; husband, Phillip Joe Mohr; two sisters; one half-sister; three brothers. Survived by her sons, Eric (Lisa) Mohr of Port Orchard, WA, Jeffrey (Cindy) Mohr of Wichita; daughter, Sandra (Stuart Shalat) Mohr of Palm Coast, FL; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020