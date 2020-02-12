CHENEY-Hole, Marcia Ann 80, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 in Wichita, Ks. Marcia was born Dec. 17, 1937 in Sulpher Springs, Indiana the daughter of James and Dorothy (Ayres) Murray. She is survived by her sons; Lt.Col. Mark (Denise) Hole of Oklahoma City, OK. and Clinton (Mindy) Hole of Yukon, OK. Daughter; Andrea (Steve) Gegen of Cheney, KS. Brothers: James Murray, Richard (Didi) Murray. Sisters: Linda (Francis) Solms, Rebecca Murray, Catherine Lincoln. 5 Grandchildren. Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Trinity United Christian Church in Cheney, KS. with Rev. Travis Smith McKee officiating. Memorials are to the or to the Trinity United Christian Church. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Ks.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 12, 2020