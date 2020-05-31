Suiter, Marcia Ann 67, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. No Services will be held. Preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Winona Allison; husband, Mike "Rebel" Suiter; and sister, Linda. Survivors include her daughters, Amy Myers and Doris (Patrick) Dennis; son, Allan Keene; 9 grand, 10 great-grand and 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorials to American Diabetes Association. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2020.