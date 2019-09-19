Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Elaine Eads. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Eads, Marcia Elaine 87, passed away on September 16, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born April 16, 1932 in Fort Scott, Kansas to Harry and Irene Huffington Osborn. The family moved to Meade, Kansas in 1934, and Marcia graduated from Meade High School in 1950. She graduated from Fort Hays State University in 1954 with a degree in Chemistry. While a member of Theta Sigma Upsilon sorority at Fort Hays, she was named National Theta Girl. Following graduation, Marcia was a research chemist with Midwest Research in Kansas City. Marcia married Duane Eads on June 12, 1955 in Meade. To this union were born two children, Holly and Scott. In addition to helping Duane with the family hardware business, Marcia was an active community volunteer. She served on the Meade Library Board, the Tumbleweed Girl Scout Council, Southwest Public Television Board, and volunteered with the Meade County Ambulance Service. Marcia also continued her involvement with Fort Hays by serving on the Endowment Board and the Alumni Board. She was an active member of the Presbyterian Church. Marcia and Duane loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. Following Duane's retirement in 1984, they spent winters in Lake Havasu City, AZ and Palm Springs, CA. They moved to Loveland, CO in 1991 where they lived until 2009 when they moved to Wichita due to failing health. Duane passed away on July 2, 2018. Marcia is survived by her daughter, Holly (E.K.) Bostick of Nocona, TX, and son, Scott (Darcy) Eads of Andover, KS. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Travis (Cassie) Bostick, Alex Eads, Colter (Lauren) Bostick, Kaitlyn Eads, and Grant Eads; and 2 great granddaughters, Savannah Bostick and Sage Bostick. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Duane, parents Harry and Irene Osborn, and brother Harold Osborn. Per Marcia's wishes, no formal services will be held. A graveside celebration of life will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Meade, Kansas on Saturday, October 19 at 2:00 pm to inter both Marcia's and Duane's cremains. Memorial gifts may be made to Fort Hays State University Foundation.

