Bierman, Marcia Kathryn "Kate" 70, Passed away on Saturday March 23, 2019. She was born in Wichita, KS on October 17, 1948 and was a lifelong Wichita resident. She attended Mt. Carmel Academy and Wichita State University. She retired in 2003 after a stellar career with IBM. Kate's passions were her loving extended family, church, and her dogs, cats and horses. Life in the countryside brought her much peace and happiness. Kate was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Irene Ridder; sister, Pat Valko. Survived by her husband, Larry of Valley Center; step-children, Anna (Nick) Kersey of Etters, PA, Marc (Koi) Bierman of Seattle, WA, Amy (Bruce) McGlory of Wichita; siblings, Mary Lou (Stephen) Freach, Judy (Roger) Lashley, Sharon (William) Sanders, all of Wichita, Mike (Peggy Trigg) Ridder of Questa, NM, Mark (Jane) Ridder of Wichita; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; seventeen nieces and nephews. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, March 29, 2019, both at Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church. A memorial has been established with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

6555 EAST CENTRAL

Wichita , KS 67206-1924

