McGee, Marcia S. Age 71, passed away April 3, 2020, born June 11, 1948 to Russell and Sue Bozarth. Marcia loved to cook and made sure no family member went away hungry. She enjoyed Christian music, singing in the choir and directing, spending time with grandchildren, sewing and made many homemade cards for all occasions. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Wilbur McGee. She is survived by her children, Scott (Tiffany) Furnish, Mark (Cathy) Furnish, and DeeDee (Cary) Lubbers; step-children, Rick (Sandy) McGee and Tina (Larry) Hacker; brother, Russell (Sherry) Bozarth; sister, Tercia Smith; 21 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hereditary Neurological Disease Centre (Specializing in Huntington's disease), 9300 E. 29th St. N, Suite 350, Wichita, KS 67226. A private family graveside service will be held.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 5, 2020