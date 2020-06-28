ANDOVER-Morris, Margaret A. age 72, loving wife, mother, "Mema", sister, and aunt passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, with her family by her side. Margaret was born on October 3, 1947 in Larned, KS, the daughter of Fredrick and Dorothy Dorland. On October 3, 1968 she married Larry Dean Morris in Wichita. Together they had three children, Stacey, Rebbecca, and Patrick. Margaret was a food manager for 24 years for the Andover school district. Margaret was one of the longest living members of Generations Church, where she loved serving the church through cooking many Wednesday night meals and other church activities. During the holidays, Margaret was known by her family for her homemade noodles and no-bake cookies. She was also the recipient of a national award for her infamous "Cake in a Cloud" recipe. Margaret was a proudly devoted "Mema" and will be greatly missed. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sylvia Flaming; and two brothers, Leonard and Glenn Dorland. Survivors include: her husband of 51 years, Larry D. Morris, of the home; daughters, Stacey and husband, Mike Terhune, Wichita, Rebbecca and husband, Christopher Bazaldua, Andover; son, Patrick and wife, Annie Morris, Rose Hill; sisters, Mary and husband, Charles Fleming, Evelyn Sommerfeld; grandchildren, Andrew and wife, Tabitha Terhune, Samantha Terhune, Gabriel and wife, Emily Terhune, Anntonella "Skye" Morris; great-grandchildren, Angelina Terhune and David Terhune; mother-in-law, Udee Acosta; nieces, nephews, and extended family. Visitation with family present from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th Street North, Wichita. Celebration of Life service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, at Generations Church. Interment will take place in Andover Cemetery, Andover. Memorials have been established with Generations Church, 425 N. Green Valley Drive, Andover, KS 67002 and Wheat State Retreat, 11105 S.W. 86th Terrace, Augusta, KS 67010. Send condolences via www.MyLakeviewFuneralHome.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.