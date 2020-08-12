1/1
Margaret Ann Amberg
Amberg, Margaret Ann 91, passed way August 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Nicholas C. Doffing and Teresa E. Doffing (Hein); husband E.C Mies; sons Randy Mies, Mike Mies and Baby Boy Mies; daughter Sheryl Joski; brothers Ken, Fred, Clem, Nick and Gene Doffing; sister Ilene Sanders. Her memories will be cherished by her son Larry Mies (Jovita); daughters Vicki Lies, and Cynthia Zimmerman (Dwayne); daughter-in-law Gwen Mies; son-in-law Gary Joski; sister Virginia Benoit. Margaret also had 14 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Rosary will be held 10 AM August 12, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4411 W. Maple St, Wichita, Ks, graveside following at Resurrection Cemetery, 1640 N. Maize Rd, Wichita, Ks. Memorials can be made to Christ the King Catholic Church.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Rosary
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
