Clogston, Margaret Ann 96, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. Visitation with family will be 2-4 pm, Sunday, September 22, and Funeral Service will be 10 am, Monday, September 23, both at Broadway Mortuary. Interment will be at 2 pm, at Neodesha Cemetery in Neodesha, KS. She was preceded in death by parents, W.O. and Victoria Parker; beloved husband, Bill Clogston; and brother, Bill Parker. Survivors include daughter, Sue Williams (Kendall Nicholson); grandchildren, Sara (Justin) Harrison, Kate Johnson, and Abby (Josh) Hensley; and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Cole, Macy and Claire. Memorials to Phoenix Hospice and Beauties and Beasts Animal Rescue, Inc. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 20, 2019