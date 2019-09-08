Easton, Margaret Ann (Maggi) Saxe Kramer Born 12-23-1936. Died 8-17-2019 in Wichita, KS Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Mary Saxe; brother, David Saxe; sister, Nancy Beaumont; and two step-daughters, Helen Newcomb and Mary White. Survived by sons, Kelly and wife, Francie Kramer, Kirk and wife, Camilla Kramer; five grandchildren, Harrison, Ian, Elizabeth, Dylan, and Alyssa; and one sister, Shari Ryding and husband, Paul; one step-daughter, Catherine and husband, Joe Luebcke; one step-son, Jim Easton and wife, Billie; and four step-grandchildren. She graduated from Wichita North High, received her diploma in nursing from Wesley Medical Center, and graduated from Wichita State University with a BS in Nursing. She worked at St. Joseph Medical Center for 35 years as a Post Anesthesia Care Unit Nurse. Celebration of Life services will be held at Riverside Christian Church, 1001 N. Litchfield, Wichita KS, 67203 316-263-0900. Saturday, September 14 at 11 a.m. Monetary memorial gifts may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163, www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. If sending flowers, please plan to have them delivered early Saturday morning. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019