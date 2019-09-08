Margaret Ann Saxe Kramer (Maggi) Easton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ann Saxe Kramer (Maggi) Easton.
Service Information
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-4422
Notice
Send Flowers

Easton, Margaret Ann (Maggi) Saxe Kramer Born 12-23-1936. Died 8-17-2019 in Wichita, KS Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Mary Saxe; brother, David Saxe; sister, Nancy Beaumont; and two step-daughters, Helen Newcomb and Mary White. Survived by sons, Kelly and wife, Francie Kramer, Kirk and wife, Camilla Kramer; five grandchildren, Harrison, Ian, Elizabeth, Dylan, and Alyssa; and one sister, Shari Ryding and husband, Paul; one step-daughter, Catherine and husband, Joe Luebcke; one step-son, Jim Easton and wife, Billie; and four step-grandchildren. She graduated from Wichita North High, received her diploma in nursing from Wesley Medical Center, and graduated from Wichita State University with a BS in Nursing. She worked at St. Joseph Medical Center for 35 years as a Post Anesthesia Care Unit Nurse. Celebration of Life services will be held at Riverside Christian Church, 1001 N. Litchfield, Wichita KS, 67203 316-263-0900. Saturday, September 14 at 11 a.m. Monetary memorial gifts may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163, www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. If sending flowers, please plan to have them delivered early Saturday morning. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.