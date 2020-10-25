Margaret Ann WalkerSeptember 4, 1932 - October 19, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Daughter of Martin Schimming and Meta (Brockmeier) Schimming was born on September 4, 1932, in Kansas City, MO, and died on October 19, 2020. Margaret was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church, rural Hope, KS and was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wichita, KS. She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church at the time of her death. Margaret grew up in Wichita and attended Immanuel Lutheran Parochial School. She graduated from East High School in 1950. She attended Wichita State University for two years and then taught school in Ellsworth, KS for one year. In August of 1954, Margaret was united in marriage to Harley Gene Unruh at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Two children were born to this union: a son, Craig and a daughter, Nancy. They were living in Wichita at the time of Gene's tragic car accident on July 3, 1969, when he died. Margaret then became a substitute teacher for USD 259. She met Richard Walker who was teaching at Peterson Elementary. She and Richard were united in marriage on December 24, 1970 at Ascension Lutheran Church. Margaret became an Elementary School Secretary in 1979, first working at Pleasant Valley Elementary for a short time and then at McLean Elementary where she worked until she retired in 1994. Margaret served her Lord through teaching Sunday School and served as Sunday School Superintendent, singing in the church choir and serving on several boards of the LWML. Preceding her in death are her parents and first husband, Gene Unruh. Surviving are her husband, Richard; son, Craig (Valerie) Unruh; daughter, Nancy (Don) Pyle; five grandchildren, Kenny (Heather) Unruh, Katie Unruh, Sara (Shawn) Dahbour, Alan Pyle and David Pyle; four great-grandchildren, Blaike and MaKenna Unruh and Bella and Rina Yacoub and Baby Dahbour who will be born in December; one sister, Ruth Baney of Grass Valley, CA; one brother, Victor (Sondra) Schimming of Wichita; and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 N. Tyler Road, Wichita, KS 67212 at 10:30 am. Memorials may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 N. Tyler, Wichita, KS 67212 or to The Cheney Golden Age Home, P.O. Box 370, Cheney, KS 67025.