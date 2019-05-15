Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Catherine "Marge" Brake. View Sign Service Information Burial 10:00 AM St. Peter and Paul Cemetery Kinsley , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

LAS VEGAS, NV-Brake, Margaret Catherine "Marge" 73, a 40-year resident of Las Vegas, passed away at home unexpectedly on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born February 13, 1946, in Kansas the fifth child of Anthony and Rose Marie Brake of Kinsley, KS. Marge graduated with an Aerospace Engineering degree and a Civil Engineering degree from the University of Kansas in Lawrence. She obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Marge worked as an engineer at Vandenberg AFB in Lompoc CA, for the Santa Barbara County highway department, and for Federal Highways. In 1979 she moved to Las Vegas and worked for Reynolds Electrical and Engineering Co (REECo) at the Nevada Nuclear Test Site and at the Tonopah Test Range. She also worked for other government contractors throughout her career. Marge was very proud of her work on a segment of the I-210 freeway in Pasadena and also of her work on various roadways in the Las Vegas valley. She loved rooting for her alma mater Kansas Jayhawks teams. Marge loved her dogs, especially the American Eskimo breed. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling for many years. Marge was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Kenneth Brake and Larry Brake (Joan). She is survived by her brother Emmett Brake (Judy) of Kinsley; her 3 sisters: Bernadette Burghart of Boulder, CO, Theresa Brake of Kinsley, and Jaye Brake (Bob Campbell) of Las Vegas; sister-in-law Eleanoria Brake of Laurel, MD; six nephews, ten nieces, and by her two dogs: Angel, an American Eskimo and Shanna, a rescue dog from Hurricane Katrina. Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Las Vegas. Burial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Kinsley, KS.

