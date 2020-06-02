Monnat, Margaret D. 94, wife, mother and grandmother passed away May 31, 2020. Margaret was the granddaughter of early Wichita pioneer David D. Leahy, editor and columnist for the Wichita Eagle and daughter of Bernadine (Collins) and David Leahy, former Director of the Kansas Department of Fish and Game. She was born in Wichita, Kansas on October 16th, 1925. Margaret graduated from Pratt High School in 1944. She attended Mt. St. Scholastica and graduated in 1948. She taught school in Larned Kansas for two years before marrying a daring young Lieutenant Bombardier, Adrian Monnat, in 1950, who was stationed at Pratt Army Airfield. Rumor has it she picked him up hitchhiking back to the base. Together, they had the ride of a lifetime raising their five children. Margaret was a brilliant woman who highly valued education. She wrote book reviews for local groups and attended graduate courses at Wichita State University. Margaret was an active community volunteer and member of many local service organizations: Junior League, Delta Rho, and the Agatherians. She also served as President of the St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary. Margaret was very generous and always looked out for others, especially those less fortunate. Her Catholic faith and 100% Irish heritage were very important to her and a source of strength throughout her life. Margaret loved to laugh and have a good time. Above all else, she cherished her family and was always supportive and accepting of her children's life paths. She is adored by her five grandchildren who will always remember her slipping them extra ice cream, cookies and money. Margaret enjoyed the company of her golf group, "bridge" club and the lifelong friendships she made. She was a founding member of St. Thomas Aquinas Parish for over 58 years. She was well cared for and made many friends at Georgetown Via Christi these past 10 years and was an active volunteer in their Reading Buddies literacy program supporting first graders at McLean Elementary School. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, husband Adrian, daughter Nancy Greever and brother Dr. David Leahy. She is survived by her children Daniel Monnat (Grace X. Wu-Monnat), Frances (Loyd) Bishop of Wichita, Mary Monnat (Steven Slater) of Portland, OR, and David (Regina) Monnat of Sacramento, CA. Grandchildren: Emma Slater, Luke (Molly) Slater, Stephen Bishop, and Mary Kate and Luke Monnat. A private service will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Church with a celebration of life to be held when it is safe to gather together again. Deep gratitude to the hospice nurses and doctors for their loving and excellent care. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, Kansas, 67202. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 2, 2020.