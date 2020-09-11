1/1
Margaret Ellen Johnson Wood
September 7, 2020
Cherryvale, KS - Margaret passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home in rural Cherryvale, KS. Cremation has taken place with Potts Chapel in Independence, KS. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 in the First Presbyterian Church, 201 S. 5th, in Independence, KS. Pews will be marked for social distancing, and masks will be required.
Margaret was well loved into her eternal life by her family, including her husband of 51 years, Michael A. Wood and daughter, Kerri Lee Wood Thomson. Margaret was born in Independence, KS in 1948, the youngest of four children of Myrl and Nina Torrance Johnson.
Margaret and Mike met as 4-Hers at the annual K-State Roundup. They both graduated from Independence Community College, and then from Kansas State University. They were married in June of 1969. Margaret worked for the KSU Continuing Education Network, and Mike taught in the Manhattan public schools. Their daughter Kerri was born in 1976.
M&M, as they were called by friends, moved to Los Angeles in 1977, for Mike to gain an MFA degree in Cinema at the University of California. Margaret worked as a Fiscal Officer for USC's School of Education.
The family returned to Kansas in 1985. Both Mike and Margaret were employed by Wichita State University for the next 30 years. Margaret was the Assistant to the Dean of the Graduate school, and Mike was the Director of the Media Resources Center.
M&M retired at WSU, and, in 1916, they moved back to Mike's family farm near Cherryvale, KS.
Survivors include husband Mike of the home, daughter, Kerri, son-in-law, James, and two wonderful grandsons Jack and Leo, all of Bella Vista, AR, a sister, Mary Kathryn Johnson Lawrence and her husband, Don, of Chouteau, OK, sister-in-law, Norma Johnson of Springfield, MO, sister-in-law, Sherry Wood Ruddell and husband, Dick of Ft. Worth, TX, sister-in-law, Toni Wood, of Shawnee, KS, niece Susan Johnson and husband Allan of Independence, KS, nephew Mark Johnson and wife Linda of Valrico, FL, niece Sally Stewart and husband Tom of Kirbyville, MO, and nephew Chris Johnson and wife Heidi of Phoenix, AZ.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Myrl W. Johnson and Nina L. Torrance Johnson, and brothers, Robert M. Johnson and William Lecurtis Johnson.
Memorial gifts can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Wildcat Extension Educational Foundation (4-H). Either can be mailed to Potts Funeral Home, 122 S. Penn Ave. in Independence, KS, 67301.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
I was so blessed to have Margaret as my PEO sister. She was an inspiration to me. Her fath never wavered and her love for Mike and her family was always shinning on her face. I am going to miss her so much and she will be forever in my heart.
Sally Presson
Friend
