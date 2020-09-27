Margaret "Marge" Griffith (Rathert)July 13, 1931 - September 22, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Age 89, passed away September 22, 2020. Retired Insurance Secretary and homemaker, her parents were Henry and Caroline (Schneider) Rathert of Valley Falls, Kansas. She was born on July 13, 1931 and grew up on a farm during the 30's and went to a one-room country school. Margaret graduated from high school at Atchinson County Community High School at Effingham, Kansas; after High School she went to work at Meade Insurance in Topeka. She met her future husband, Max Griffith when he was stationed at Forbes AFB. He left the Air Force and was working at Topeka Weather Bureau; they were married at the Lutheran Church at Nortonville, Kansas on April 15, 1956. They had three children and the responsibility of a new home and schools while working part time for insurance companies. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Max R. Griffith; brothers, Carl and Emil; and sister, Dorthea Bell. She is survived by children, Thomas (Olga) Griffith, Deborah (Mark) Dillon and Douglas Griffith; sisters, Edna Reeder of Boise, Idaho and Mary Boyce of Valley Falls, Kansas; 4 grandchildren, Lindsay, Janelle, Tyler and Gabriel; and 1 great-grandchild, Nathaniel. Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00 PM, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Resthaven Mortuary with inurnment to follow.