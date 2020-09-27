1/1
Margaret "Marge" (Rathert) Griffith
1931 - 2020
Margaret "Marge" Griffith (Rathert)
July 13, 1931 - September 22, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Age 89, passed away September 22, 2020. Retired Insurance Secretary and homemaker, her parents were Henry and Caroline (Schneider) Rathert of Valley Falls, Kansas. She was born on July 13, 1931 and grew up on a farm during the 30's and went to a one-room country school. Margaret graduated from high school at Atchinson County Community High School at Effingham, Kansas; after High School she went to work at Meade Insurance in Topeka. She met her future husband, Max Griffith when he was stationed at Forbes AFB. He left the Air Force and was working at Topeka Weather Bureau; they were married at the Lutheran Church at Nortonville, Kansas on April 15, 1956. They had three children and the responsibility of a new home and schools while working part time for insurance companies. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Max R. Griffith; brothers, Carl and Emil; and sister, Dorthea Bell. She is survived by children, Thomas (Olga) Griffith, Deborah (Mark) Dillon and Douglas Griffith; sisters, Edna Reeder of Boise, Idaho and Mary Boyce of Valley Falls, Kansas; 4 grandchildren, Lindsay, Janelle, Tyler and Gabriel; and 1 great-grandchild, Nathaniel. Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:00 PM, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Resthaven Mortuary with inurnment to follow.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
SEP
29
Interment
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 25, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
