Margaret "Peggy" (Bogue) Henderson
April 24, 1945 - November 1, 2020
Goddard, Kansas - Margaret "Peggy" J. (Bogue) Henderson, 75, of Goddard, KS passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.
She was born April 24, 1945, in Marion, IN, the daughter of William Edwin and Kathlyn Eileen (Foster) Bogue.
Peggy graduated from Southeast High School in Wichita, KS. She was a homemaker and a member of the Mormon faith. Her faith in God helped her accept her struggles in life and she looked forward to eternal life with her loved ones and her Lord and Savior.
Survivors include her children, Caren (Mike) Newell of Wichita and Edwin (Sam) Dye of Goddard, KS; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren; her mother, Kathlyn Bogue; sisters, Becky (Al) Schilousky, Nancy Rogers and a brother, Jeffrey (Annette) Bogue. She was preceded in death by her father.
Peggy enjoyed crafting. She was especially fond of needle working, hosting coloring class at the nursing home she resided at and playing bingo. She had a love for butterflies.
Peggy was a very patient and kind person. She never met or knew a stranger.
Honoring Peggy's request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604 is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI Kansas, The National Alliance on Mental Illness, 610 SW 10th St., Suite 203, PO Box 675, Topeka, KS 66601.
