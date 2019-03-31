Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Horton. View Sign

WELLINGTON-Horton, Margaret Margaret Horton, of Wellington, KS, died Friday, March 29 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice after a short illness. Margaret loved spending time with her family, traveling to Texas and North Carolina to visit her beloved grandchildren. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed attending summer musicals and movies with her close circle of friends. Margaret's joys also included reading, gardening and working on her house. She is predeceased by her father, R. Dean Pressler, and mother, Marjorie Presser. Margaret's survivors include her daughters, Terri Rehkop and husband John of Huntersville, NC and Traci Horton of The Colony, TX and grandchildren, Audrey Loub, Benjamin Loub, and Brady Rehkop. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Gonzalez (Frank) and brothers, James Pressler (Margene), William Pressler (Marcene), and Daniel Pressler (Charlotte). Margaret will be missed by all who loved her. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at First Christian Church of Wellington, KS. Memorials may be given to Chisholm Trial Museum or Central and Western Kansas . Contributions may be mailed or left with the funeral home. To share a memorial or to leave condolences, please visit



