Larrabee, Margaret Janille Runyan-Novak "Jan" Age 81, passed away October 14th after a long struggle with dementia at Diversicare of Haysville. Jan was born September 26, 1938 in Nevada, MO; was a long time resident of Grandview, MO; moved to Spring Hill, KS in 1979; and to Wichita, KS in the early 1990's. She was preceded in death by her father Howard Runyan, her mother Jane Runyan-Adams, and one brother Mike Cleveland. She is survived by her mother Helen Dahmer, brother Tom Runyan (Janice); sisters Judy Runyan-Ullmann, Kathy O'Neill and Julie Kyger. It's a blended family. She is also survived by her 3 children Laura Novak-Nichols (Reo), Dan Novak and Lisa Novak-Harding; 3 grandchildren Amanda Harding, Justin Nichols and Dakota Harding; and 2 great-grandchildren Luca Nichols and Oren Harding. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 2nd at Northwest Free Methodist Church, 3224 N. Tyler Road, Wichita, KS 67205. Private family burial in Harwood, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northwest Free Methodist Church in Jan's honor.

