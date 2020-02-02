Barber, Margaret Jean (Roberts) Age 72, passed away January 30, 2020. Retired Purchasing Director for Center Industries. Margaret loved and lived for her grandkids. She was preceded by her mother, Marian Ozman; son, Jerry Barber; grandmother, Lydia Peterson; and sister, Dorothy Spencer. Margaret is survived by her husband of 15 years, Donald "Don" Swearingen; children, Jeff (Crystal) Barber, Rodney (Donna) Barber, and Brenda Barber (David); sister Betty Youngfleisch; 6 grandkids; and 4 great grandkids. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to, Arc of Sedgwick County. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020