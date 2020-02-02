Margaret Jean (Roberts) Barber

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Jean (Roberts) Barber.
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Notice
Send Flowers

Barber, Margaret Jean (Roberts) Age 72, passed away January 30, 2020. Retired Purchasing Director for Center Industries. Margaret loved and lived for her grandkids. She was preceded by her mother, Marian Ozman; son, Jerry Barber; grandmother, Lydia Peterson; and sister, Dorothy Spencer. Margaret is survived by her husband of 15 years, Donald "Don" Swearingen; children, Jeff (Crystal) Barber, Rodney (Donna) Barber, and Brenda Barber (David); sister Betty Youngfleisch; 6 grandkids; and 4 great grandkids. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to, Arc of Sedgwick County. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Resthaven Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon