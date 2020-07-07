Cook, Margaret L. Margaret L. Cook age 91, of Marion, Kansas passed away at St Luke's' Living Center on July 4, 2020 while in the company of her family and friends. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Leota Blevins; her husband C.E. Cook; her brothers John and Kenneth Blevins; and her three sons, William, George and Kenneth Ballard. She is survived by her two daughters Garrie Stang of Humboldt, Kansas and Margaret (Robert) Nichols, of Marion, Kansas. She had seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Margaret also had four step children, along with many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. A memorial will be planned at a later date. The final resting place will be beside C.E. Cook, and her sons William and George in Scared Heart Cemetery, Emporia, Kansas. Memorials suggestions are for St. Luke's Living Center in care of Roberts Blue Barnett, 605 State Street, Emporia, Kansas, 66801. Condolences may be sent to the family online at the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com