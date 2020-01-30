AUGUSTA-Ditgen, Margaret L. 95, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in Andover. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Margaret was born in Nashville, KS on May 17, 1924, to the late Mary Ellen (Smith) and Orville Harding. She was a bank teller at Augusta State Bank. On July 12, 1948 she married Ralph N. Ditgen who preceded her in death. She is survived by: daughter, Marilyn Kay Rollins of Augusta, KS; grandchildren, Stephanie Cole and husband Billy, Nicholas Rollins and wife Toni, and Matthew Rollins and wife Cacey; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill Harding, and Bob Harding; sisters, Donna Beth Gager, and Mary Ann Martin. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Bernice Bell, Betty Ryan, and June Wortman. Memorial donations to , 1861 N Rock Rd #380, Wichita, KS 67206.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 30, 2020