Carlton, Margaret M. 84, died Saturday Aug. 17, 2019. She was born Aug. 8, 1935 in Kirk, Colo. In 1965 she married Harrison Carlton. She worked for many years as a secretary at Fredrick's Plumbing and then as a dedicated member of Al-Anon for 47 years. See the website at www.advantagefunerals.com for a full obituary. Rosary 7pm Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church, services at the Church at 10am on Saturday with graveside services at Resthaven Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Advantage Funeral Services at 4408 W Central.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019