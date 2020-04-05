Helten, Margaret Marie (Heimerman) 94, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away April 1, 2020 in Cheney, KS. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Lawrence, parents, Casper and Rosa (Giefer) Heimerman, sons: Gary (Patty), Tom, Gregory, daughter-in-law Dee Helten, siblings: Sylvester Heimerman, Mary Ann Defebaugh, Rosalene Beat. Margaret is survived by her sons: Gene (Kathy), Danny, Kenny (Debbie), daughters: Mary Jane (Gregg) Hays, Barb (Larry) Goode, Debbie (Carl) Richards, 23 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Main Street Villa, 802 N. Main, Cheney, KS 67025 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill Suite, 403 Wichita, KS 67206. Visitation for friends and extended family, Sunday, April 5, 2020, 7-9 P.M. at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Garden Plain. Private family service. Due to the COVID-19 situation currently recommended for Sedgwick county, there will be a limit of 10 people in the chapel at a time. We ask that you be aware of the situation and consider others. Thank you in advance. Wulfastmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 5, 2020