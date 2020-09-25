1/1
Margaret Martin
1952 - 2020
Margaret Martin
January 26, 1952 - September 9, 2020
Andale, Kansas - Margaret Ann Jarvis Martin, 68, of Andale, KS passed away September 9, 2020. Born January 26, 1952, Margaret was the daughter of Lawrence and Agnes Jarvis. She married her high school sweetheart, Glen Martin, in 1973. Margaret was a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and worked as a nurse at the Andale Family Practice Clinic for over 20 years. She is survived by Glen, her husband of 47 years; children Erin Baxa (Luke), Kara Hinson (Bryan), Ryan Martin, and Gail Hinson (Kevin); and six grandchildren. Margaret's greatest love was her family whom she worked hard to support. Her children always knew their mother was their biggest fan and greatest advocate. Her husband knew there was no obstacle their love couldn't overcome. We all would have wished for more time with Margaret, but share her faith that we will all be together again in Heaven.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 25, 2020.
