Nance, Margaret "Louise" age 85, loving mom, grandma, sister, and aunt, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Louise was born February 10, 1935, in Oklahoma, the daughter of Joseph and Esther Mabel (Thorne) Burling. Her early years were spent on the family farm in Penalosa, Kansas, taking care of wheat fields and animals; chicken and cows. Louise graduated from Fort Hays University with a degree in Nursing. Her early years were spent at Kingman Hospital as a Registered Nurse. On September 9, 1956, she married Waldo Nance, in Kingman, Kansas. After about 10 years working as an RN, Louise chose to further education at Wichita State University and graduated with a degree in Medical Technology. After graduation she taught Chemistry at Kansas Newman University and worked at St. Joseph Hospital, Wichita, where she retired in 1997. Retirement years were spent babysitting, traveling, genealogy research, and quilting. She was a member of multiple quilt guilds and was fiercely competitive at quilting competitions at the Kansas State Fair. Louise kept up with her high school classmates by meeting for lunch once a month. After Waldo passed in 2011, she continued enjoying traveling and dining with her companion, Sy Peutz. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Waldo; brothers, Marvin, Leon, and Lavon. Survivors include: son, Rodney Nance and wife, Mary White, Wichita; daughter, Rhonda and husband, Chad Janzen, Wichita; grandchildren, Autumn Nance, Carly and Chase Janzen; sister, Opal Curtis, Wichita; companion, Sy Peutz, Wichita. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday, July 13, funeral service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, both at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 N. Market, Wichita, KS 67202.