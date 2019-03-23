Notice Guest Book View Sign

Bruce, Margaret Penny died on March 11, 2019 in Wichita. She was born in Ponca City, OK on December 31, 1921. She was preceded in death by her parents, Myrl Nuzum Penny and Addie Underwood Penny. She and her five siblings grew up in Lawrence, KS, where she attended Pinckney Elementary School and graduated from KU with a degree in Accounting in 1943. She married Dale W. Bruce on June 2, 1943, and accompanied him to his service in CT. She worked in the hospital with him while he fulfilled his service to his country in peaceful work as a conscientious objector. Dale died October 20, 2008. Dale and Margaret had four children: Eric Dale Bruce (Celeste), Addie Lou Seabarkrob (Jeffrey), April Margaret Bruce-Stewart (David) and Penny Blythe Shuler (Michael). There are eight grandchildren: Jonah Seabarkrob, Laura Ballard, Audrey and Melody Stewart, Riley and Kellin Bruce, Jennifer Grange and Jimmy Shuler. There are three great-grand children, and three step-grand children. Prior to having children, Margaret worked in various accounting positions including the Wichita Council of Churches. After her children were born, she continued her accounting including ten years with KG&E in Wichita. She was a homemaker, and took art classes after retiring. During her life she traveled extensively in the US and overseas, visited many national parks, camped with the family and visited many attractions. She was a devoted mother, valued education, open political discourse, enjoyed reading, retold family stories, and passed on the family values to generations. She was a lifelong Christian, and belonged to Fairmount Church for more than 50 years. A memorial will be held at Larksfield Place on April 20, 2019, at 10am.



DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary

