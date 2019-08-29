Bell, Margaret S. 84, was called home by our Heavenly Father, August 26, 2019. Survived by her husband of 67 years, Marion Gerald; 3 sons, Hugh (Betty) of Wichita, KS, Marion "Sonny" of Orlando, FL, and Terry (Sandy) of Rosalia, KS; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family visitation will be at Dignity Memorial (Advantage Funeral) at 4408 W Central, Wichita, KS, Thursday, August 29th 4 pm to 8 pm, with Memorial service, Friday, August 30th, 2 pm. Internment at Resthaven. No Graveside Service. Memorials can be to Amedisys.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019