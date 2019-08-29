Margaret S. Bell (1934 - 2019)
  "I will always and forever keep celebrating our day for the..."
    Marlene Stecher
Bell, Margaret S. 84, was called home by our Heavenly Father, August 26, 2019. Survived by her husband of 67 years, Marion Gerald; 3 sons, Hugh (Betty) of Wichita, KS, Marion "Sonny" of Orlando, FL, and Terry (Sandy) of Rosalia, KS; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family visitation will be at Dignity Memorial (Advantage Funeral) at 4408 W Central, Wichita, KS, Thursday, August 29th 4 pm to 8 pm, with Memorial service, Friday, August 30th, 2 pm. Internment at Resthaven. No Graveside Service. Memorials can be to Amedisys.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019
