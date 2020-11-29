1/
Margaret Sheer
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Sheer
September 17, 1938 - November 24, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Margaret "Peggy" Heithaus – Scheer RN,BSN & MS
September 17, 1938 – November 14,2020
Wichita, KS Peggy, age 82 slipped the surly bonds of earth and reached out to touch the helping hands of God on November 14, 2020. Free from a long battle of breast cancer. Peggy is preceded by her parents Ed and Susan K (Heitz) Heithaus, her sister Carole Huddleston and Gene's sons Kevin Scheer and Shawn Scheer. She is survived by her husband Eugene Scheer, two grandchildren Patrick and Ryan Scheer, Brothers Edgar (Phyllis) Heithaus and Ken Heithaus, and numerous other nieces and nephews. She will be missed as her warm and positive attitude and helpful contributions of nursing practice and education of many nursing students as well she was also a master gardener with the Sedgwick County Extension office. Due to Covid-19 Services will be private and scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
(316) 612-1700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
DT
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved