Margaret SheerSeptember 17, 1938 - November 24, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Margaret "Peggy" Heithaus – Scheer RN,BSN & MSSeptember 17, 1938 – November 14,2020Wichita, KS Peggy, age 82 slipped the surly bonds of earth and reached out to touch the helping hands of God on November 14, 2020. Free from a long battle of breast cancer. Peggy is preceded by her parents Ed and Susan K (Heitz) Heithaus, her sister Carole Huddleston and Gene's sons Kevin Scheer and Shawn Scheer. She is survived by her husband Eugene Scheer, two grandchildren Patrick and Ryan Scheer, Brothers Edgar (Phyllis) Heithaus and Ken Heithaus, and numerous other nieces and nephews. She will be missed as her warm and positive attitude and helpful contributions of nursing practice and education of many nursing students as well she was also a master gardener with the Sedgwick County Extension office. Due to Covid-19 Services will be private and scheduled at a later date.