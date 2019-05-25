Margaret Spahn

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Spahn.
Notice
Send Flowers

Spahn, Margaret 92, Elementary Teacher, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph J. and Catharine Cox Winters; brothers, Charles and Joe Winters; husband, Jeff Claire Spahn, Sr. Survived by daughters, Cathy (Mark) Bontrager of Arlington, VA, Laurie (Steve) Conner of Wichita; step-son, Jeff (Jennifer) Spahn Jr. of Wichita; step-daughters, Shelly Spahn of Grove, OK, Stacey (Mark) Evans of Wichita; 10 Grandchildren; 6 Great-grandchildren. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.