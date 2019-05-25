Spahn, Margaret 92, Elementary Teacher, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph J. and Catharine Cox Winters; brothers, Charles and Joe Winters; husband, Jeff Claire Spahn, Sr. Survived by daughters, Cathy (Mark) Bontrager of Arlington, VA, Laurie (Steve) Conner of Wichita; step-son, Jeff (Jennifer) Spahn Jr. of Wichita; step-daughters, Shelly Spahn of Grove, OK, Stacey (Mark) Evans of Wichita; 10 Grandchildren; 6 Great-grandchildren. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 25, 2019