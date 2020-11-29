Margery Phillips

April 24, 1927 - November 16, 2020

Wichita , Kansas - Margery Aline Phillips, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away at home on November 16, 2020 at the age of 93.

She was born to the late Thomas and Tena (Barton) Hawkins on April 24, 1927.

Margery was preceded in death by a son,Robin and a daughter, Julie.

She is survived by 5 children:Chris(Paula), Pat(Mary),Todd(Edna), Mary,and Shaunna(Scott).

She will be greatly missed by her 17 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren.She is survived by a sister, Donna McEachern, of Valley Falls, Kansas.

Margery was a lifelong resident of Wichita who enjoyed raising her children and was an avid gardener. She was employed at Calico Closet and CM Sweets in Clifton Square and Kansas Unemployment Office.

There will be no service but a celebration of life ceremony will be held in Colorado at a later date.

The family wishes to give a very special thanks to all the caring nurses and aides at Serenity Hospice Group.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorial contributions be sent to Serenity Hospice of Wichita, 3221 Toben St. Suite 200, Wichita, Kansas 67226.





