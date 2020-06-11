Margie Ann (Horne) Short
BELLE PLAINE-Short, Margie A. (Horne) Age 90, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home. Margie was born in Emmett, AR, on September 13, 1929. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, husband, Dr. Mark Short, sons, Marty, Marlon, and Marvin. She will be missed by her son, Mark (Elaine) Short of Mulvane, daughter Marla (Doug) Morley of Belle Plaine, sister Mickey Pittman and brother Buddy (Carla) Horne, both from Magnolia, AR. Margie will be lovingly missed by those who called her "Mimi"--10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1020 N Second Ave., Mulvane, Kansas 67110.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 11, 2020.
