Margie Baker
June 16, 1925 - September 23, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Margie Baker, 95, passed away Sept 23, 2020. Margie had a passion for bowling, participating in multiple leagues per week and earning the Senior Women Bowler of the Year in 1997. Margie retired from St. Francis Hospital in 1991 after 31 years working in Payroll/Accounts Payable. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Baker; parents Bill and Lola Knobloch; brother Bill Knobloch; sisters Jeanne Goughler and Janet Powell. She is survived by son, Jerry Baker; daughters Janet Cheeley (Dennis) and Joni Miller (Jeff); 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 27, 2020.