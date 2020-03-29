Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margo Nan Morgan Porter. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Porter, Margo Nan Morgan died March 21, 2020 at Wesley Hospital in Wichita, Kansas due to complications from lymphoma. A Celebration of Life service will be held sometime this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Planned Parenthood or The Kansas Orchid Society. Nan was born September 17, 1936 in Wichita and graduated from East High School before attending The University of Kansas where she belonged to the Delta Gamma sorority, and eventually graduating from Wichita State University with a Masters degree in counseling. Nan worked at WSU for 30 years as a therapist as well as time in a private practice. Nan married Garry Linden Porter and they lived in Chicago, Topeka and San Diego before returning to her hometown of Wichita. In addition to raising her four children and managing her career, Nan touched many lives through her endless energy for causes she felt strongly about: Planned Parenthood, League of Women Voters, Kansas Public Libraries, Sedgwick County Commission Planning Board, Prairie View, Kansas Paraguay Partners, Wichita Art Association and the Kansas Orchid Society to name a few. In 2010 Nan was appointed to the Crime Victims Compensation Board for the State of Kansas by the Governor. Up until her death, Nan was committed to fulfilling her duties in this capacity. Along with her commitment to give back to her community in many ways, Nan was also an accomplished artist, an avid and vicious Scrabble and Bridge player, and a frequent patron of the arts, both local and abroad. She worked magic with her beloved orchids, filling many homes with the blooms she cherished. Nan had an extraordinary love of travel and adventure. She thrived on visiting other countries, exploring their arts and cultures. She especially loved scuba diving in various waters around the globe. Nan touched many lives through College Hill Methodist Church and her involvement in her Hillcrest Apartment community. She is survived by her children, Taylor Porter and daughter-in-law, Katrina Porter, Rebecca Porter and son-in-law, Scott Soderquist, Melissa Porter and Jon Cruz, and Amy Porter-Walker; her grandchildren, Jelani Porter, Chloe Porter, Jaryd Porter, Benjamin Porter and Stevie Walker; her great-niece and nephew, Madeline and Finn Serene; her siblings, Patricia Holleman, Kay Lytton-Smith, Sue Morgan, Mike Morgan, Harry Morgan and sister-in-law, Zoe Morgan; as well as her many cherished cousins known as The Clearlake Kids! Nan treasured people. From her beloved family to her extraordinary network of dear, dear friends. Our lives have all been changed.

