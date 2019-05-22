Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite Ann Holzer Robbins. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

KEARNEY, NE-Robbins, Marguerite Ann Holzer one time resident of Wichita, died March 30, 2019, in Kearney, Nebraska, of Alzheimer's disease. Born March 22, 1941, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Richard Dee and Florence Elizabeth Rowe Holzer, Marguerite graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1958 as co-valedictorian. She married Lanny S. Robbins in June, 1959, and graduated from Arkansas Polytechnic College with a B.A. in Language and Literature with certification to teach in 1962. She received her M.A. in Language Arts in Communications from Arkansas Tech in 1993. Marguerite loved teaching, and taught Freshman English at Hot Springs High School in the 1960's. She taught high school English and French in Iowa (1978), and Freshman English at Arkansas Tech and Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, 1993-1995. Because the family frequently moved due to Lanny's career in the military and as a jail chaplain, Marguerite often worked other jobs as well, most often using her English training by working as a secretary or office manager. She especially enjoyed proof-reading and editing the Southwestern Journal of Theology while Lanny attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas (1973-1976). In 1982, Marguerite worked for the IRS while living in Des Moines, Iowa, and later she used her financial skills to work as bookkeeper for various employers; she was also the secretary/treasurer for Garland County Jail Ministries, Inc., which Lanny founded in Hot Springs. Marguerite was faithful in her love for Jesus Christ and expressed that to all she met through kindness, giving, and faithful intercessory prayer. With a contagious smile she was always willing to help others even when that meant sacrificing for self. She served alongside Lanny in jail ministry (Iowa and Arkansas) and pastoring (Nebraska). Marguerite enjoyed teaching adult Sunday School and leading Bible studies wherever she happened to live throughout her life. She also loved exploring her family genealogy, reading and writing, and caring for her cats. Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Lanny. She is survived by her daughters Julie (Jeff) Frady of Wichita, KS, and Tricia (Scott) Murrish of Kearney, NE, and six grandchildren, Joelle and Jana Frady, and Jarrad (Lindsey), Natalie, Noah (Mariah), and Ethan Murrish, as well as sister-in-law Ravonna Martin, and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service celebrating Marguerite's life will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, May 25, at Northwest Free Methodist Church, 3224 N. Tyler Rd, in Wichita. Interment was at Crestview Memorial Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

KEARNEY, NE-Robbins, Marguerite Ann Holzer one time resident of Wichita, died March 30, 2019, in Kearney, Nebraska, of Alzheimer's disease. Born March 22, 1941, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Richard Dee and Florence Elizabeth Rowe Holzer, Marguerite graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1958 as co-valedictorian. She married Lanny S. Robbins in June, 1959, and graduated from Arkansas Polytechnic College with a B.A. in Language and Literature with certification to teach in 1962. She received her M.A. in Language Arts in Communications from Arkansas Tech in 1993. Marguerite loved teaching, and taught Freshman English at Hot Springs High School in the 1960's. She taught high school English and French in Iowa (1978), and Freshman English at Arkansas Tech and Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, 1993-1995. Because the family frequently moved due to Lanny's career in the military and as a jail chaplain, Marguerite often worked other jobs as well, most often using her English training by working as a secretary or office manager. She especially enjoyed proof-reading and editing the Southwestern Journal of Theology while Lanny attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas (1973-1976). In 1982, Marguerite worked for the IRS while living in Des Moines, Iowa, and later she used her financial skills to work as bookkeeper for various employers; she was also the secretary/treasurer for Garland County Jail Ministries, Inc., which Lanny founded in Hot Springs. Marguerite was faithful in her love for Jesus Christ and expressed that to all she met through kindness, giving, and faithful intercessory prayer. With a contagious smile she was always willing to help others even when that meant sacrificing for self. She served alongside Lanny in jail ministry (Iowa and Arkansas) and pastoring (Nebraska). Marguerite enjoyed teaching adult Sunday School and leading Bible studies wherever she happened to live throughout her life. She also loved exploring her family genealogy, reading and writing, and caring for her cats. Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Lanny. She is survived by her daughters Julie (Jeff) Frady of Wichita, KS, and Tricia (Scott) Murrish of Kearney, NE, and six grandchildren, Joelle and Jana Frady, and Jarrad (Lindsey), Natalie, Noah (Mariah), and Ethan Murrish, as well as sister-in-law Ravonna Martin, and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service celebrating Marguerite's life will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, May 25, at Northwest Free Methodist Church, 3224 N. Tyler Rd, in Wichita. Interment was at Crestview Memorial Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close