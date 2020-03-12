King, Marguerite Fern 94, Retired Elementary School Teacher, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, March 13, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside Service will follow at 4:00 pm, at Antioch Cemetery, Frankfort, KS. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Elnora Tebbutt and infant brother, Bernard Eugene Tebbutt. Survived by her son, Gary King of Frankfort, KS; daughter, Nancy (Dean) Pattisson of Wichita; granddaughter, Tracy L. King of Lincoln, NE. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 12, 2020