Marguerite Fern King

Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS
67206-1924
(316)-682-4553
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM
Antioch Cemetery
Frankfort, KS
View Map
Notice
King, Marguerite Fern 94, Retired Elementary School Teacher, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, March 13, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside Service will follow at 4:00 pm, at Antioch Cemetery, Frankfort, KS. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Elnora Tebbutt and infant brother, Bernard Eugene Tebbutt. Survived by her son, Gary King of Frankfort, KS; daughter, Nancy (Dean) Pattisson of Wichita; granddaughter, Tracy L. King of Lincoln, NE. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 12, 2020
