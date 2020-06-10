Lindstrom, Marguerite R. Age 89, passed away June 5, 2020, born October 22, 1930 to Harold and Malinda Fox in Thayer, MO. Retired secretary at Boeing for 39 years. Marguerite was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend that will be dearly missed. She is survived by her children Linda (Dennis) Coley, Clark F. (Cheryl) Lindstrom and Dal H. (Carrie) Lindstrom; 7 grandchildren, Ryan (Kary) Pierce, Beau (Tracy) Lindstrom, Matthew (Breanna) Lindstrom, Kyle (Tuyet) Lindstrom, Marissa (Cole) Stucky, Ian Lindstrom and Aaron (Bethany) Lindstrom; and 13 great-grandchildren. A come and go viewing will be available from 1pm-4pm, Thursday, June 11th, with Funeral Service 1pm, Friday, June 12th, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorial to The Salvation Army.