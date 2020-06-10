Marguerite R. Lindstrom
1930 - 2020
Lindstrom, Marguerite R. Age 89, passed away June 5, 2020, born October 22, 1930 to Harold and Malinda Fox in Thayer, MO. Retired secretary at Boeing for 39 years. Marguerite was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend that will be dearly missed. She is survived by her children Linda (Dennis) Coley, Clark F. (Cheryl) Lindstrom and Dal H. (Carrie) Lindstrom; 7 grandchildren, Ryan (Kary) Pierce, Beau (Tracy) Lindstrom, Matthew (Breanna) Lindstrom, Kyle (Tuyet) Lindstrom, Marissa (Cole) Stucky, Ian Lindstrom and Aaron (Bethany) Lindstrom; and 13 great-grandchildren. A come and go viewing will be available from 1pm-4pm, Thursday, June 11th, with Funeral Service 1pm, Friday, June 12th, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorial to The Salvation Army.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
JUN
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
