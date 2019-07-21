Maria & McElroy Rosie Wood

Wood, Maria & McElroy, Rosie Grandmother and granddaughter, died together on May 5, 2019. A Rosary and Memorial Mass for both will be held at 9:30 am, Thursday, July 25, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Survivors include daughter and aunt, Jenny Wood, father, Mickey McElroy; grandchildren and siblings, Catalina McElroy and Mayan McElroy; uncle, Billy McElroy and grandparents, Bob and Catalina Weber. View individual obituaries and share condolences for Maria and Rosie at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 21, 2019
