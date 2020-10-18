Maria "Flora" Mascareñas
April 30, 1931 - October 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Maria "Flora" Mascareñas, 89, Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, died Sunday, October 11, 2020. Our beloved Flora dedicated her life to God and tried daily to follow his teachings. Generous of love and dedication to family, friends and her community, especially the McConnell AFB Chapel and it's Hospital. A smile, a hug, a kiss, an encouraging word, a warm hand or a forgiving heart was so natural for our beloved Flora. A small statured person with a mighty adventurous spirit who traveled the World and who easily gathered new friends. Her spirit will never fade nor the love we all have for our Flora. She left us with eternal treasured memories. Graveside Service will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Eloisa Quintaña; brothers, Albert and José Quintaña; sister, Connie Swift; son, Carlos Mascareñas; grandson, Aaron Riebel. Survived by her husband, Eli N Mascareñas, Retired MSgt., U.S.A.F. of Wichita, KS; daughters, Doris (Gary) Riebel of Grain Valley, MO, Deborah (Greg) Palmer of Wichita, KS, Dolores (Paul) Bartlett of Springfield, VA; sister, Tita (Jim) West of Pearland, TX; grandchildren, Chad (Rachelle) Palmer of Twin Falls, ID, Matthew Palmer of Ocean Springs, MI, April Palmer of Wichita, KS, Leann (Weston) Skiles of Grain Valley, MO, Shannon (Jeremy) Duncan of Tunas, MO, Andréa (Devin) Mauck of Springfield, VA, Amanda (Johnny) Vargas of Springfield, VA, Crystal (Wayne) Bartlett of Reston, VA; granddaughter-in-law, Andrea Riebel; great-grandchildren, Caleb (Taylor) Palmer, Riley Palmer, Lilly Palmer, Payge Palmer, Xandria Palmer, Ashten Palmer, Zaxon Palmer, Abriella Palmer, Chance Walch, Ryker Walch, Reagen Palmer, Ian Duncan, Ellie Swafford, Vivian Skiles, Timothy Hopkins. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S Market St, Wichita, KS 67202, and Envision, 610 N Main St, Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
