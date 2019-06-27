Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Maria (Catherine Anne) Rabalais. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Rabalais, Sister Maria (Catherine Anne) 94, was born Simmesport, LA on June 21, 1925 and entered eternal life June 22, 2019 in Marian Hall, at Mt. St. Mary's Convent in Wichita, KS. She was one of nine children born to the late Blanche Guilbeau and Joseph H. Rabalais. Seven of her siblings are deceased: James, Durwood, Anthony, Sims, Anelia Rabalais Gros, Mae Rabalais and Wilma Rabalais McLaughlin. She is survived by one brother, Harold (Yvette) who lives in Houston, TX and many nieces and nephews. Sister Maria was a Sister of St. Joseph for 75 years. After graduating from St. Joseph Academy she was received into the Congregation of St. Joseph on September 7, 1942, made her first profession of vows on March 19, 1944 and final profession August 15, 1948. She earned a B.S. in Elementary Education from Loyola University and an M.S. in Theology from Notre Dame Seminary, New Orleans. Her primary ministry for 30 years was in Catholic education, teaching in diocesan schools of New Orleans and Baton Rouge as well as Congregation Academies in Louisiana and Mississippi. She then ministered for 19 years as Religious Education Coordinator followed by another 15 years as Pastoral Minister in a number of parishes. Upon retiring, she moved to the Hundred Oaks Community in Baton Rouge until her health needs required her to move to Mt. St. Mary's Convent Marian Hall where she continued to minister in prayer. Homecoming will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with a Vigil at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, all at Mt. St. Mary Convent, 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS. Memorials in her name may be made to Dear Neighbor Ministries and/or the Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund at 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS 67218.



Rabalais, Sister Maria (Catherine Anne) 94, was born Simmesport, LA on June 21, 1925 and entered eternal life June 22, 2019 in Marian Hall, at Mt. St. Mary's Convent in Wichita, KS. She was one of nine children born to the late Blanche Guilbeau and Joseph H. Rabalais. Seven of her siblings are deceased: James, Durwood, Anthony, Sims, Anelia Rabalais Gros, Mae Rabalais and Wilma Rabalais McLaughlin. She is survived by one brother, Harold (Yvette) who lives in Houston, TX and many nieces and nephews. Sister Maria was a Sister of St. Joseph for 75 years. After graduating from St. Joseph Academy she was received into the Congregation of St. Joseph on September 7, 1942, made her first profession of vows on March 19, 1944 and final profession August 15, 1948. She earned a B.S. in Elementary Education from Loyola University and an M.S. in Theology from Notre Dame Seminary, New Orleans. Her primary ministry for 30 years was in Catholic education, teaching in diocesan schools of New Orleans and Baton Rouge as well as Congregation Academies in Louisiana and Mississippi. She then ministered for 19 years as Religious Education Coordinator followed by another 15 years as Pastoral Minister in a number of parishes. Upon retiring, she moved to the Hundred Oaks Community in Baton Rouge until her health needs required her to move to Mt. St. Mary's Convent Marian Hall where she continued to minister in prayer. Homecoming will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with a Vigil at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., followed by burial in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, all at Mt. St. Mary Convent, 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS. Memorials in her name may be made to Dear Neighbor Ministries and/or the Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund at 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS 67218. Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close