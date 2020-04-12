Maria Refugio "Cuca" Mendoza

Mendoza, Maria Refugio "Cuca" Age 92, p passed away April 8, 2020, born March 8, 1928 to Julian and Luz Lopez. Cuca is survived by her brother, Julian Lopez; sisters, Maria Elena "Lena" Flores and Dolores Kennard; nephew, Mac Orsbon; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. A come and go viewing will be available from 9am-5pm, Tuesday, April 14th, and 9am-1pm, Wednesday, April 15th, at Resthaven Mortuary. A Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Find Cuca's full obituary at www.resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 12, 2020
