Maria Refugio "Cuca" Mendoza

Guest Book
  • "May you Rest In Peace Aunt Cuca. Give my mom a hug, would..."
    - Cory Arellano
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Notice
Send Flowers

Mendoza, Maria Refugio "Cuca" Age 92, p passed away April 8, 2020, born March 8, 1928 to Julian and Luz Lopez. Cuca is survived by her brother, Julian Lopez; sisters, Maria Elena "Lena" Flores and Dolores Kennard; nephew, Mac Orsbon; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. A come and go viewing will be available from 9am-5pm, Tuesday, April 14th, and 9am-1pm, Wednesday, April 15th, at Resthaven Mortuary. A Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Find Cuca's full obituary at www.resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon